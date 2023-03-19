Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been the most loved couple from the Hollywood. The two have always been the talk of the town, given their relationship timeline. Their love has inspired many. However, as of now there is a speculation that the couple is going through a rough patch. Amid the rumours, here take a closer look at their relationship timeline below-

The two first met three years ago and they fell in love in no time. It was July 2020, when the lovebirds confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Since then, they have composed loving envoys to one another in each post. The “Transformer” actress and the “bloody valentine” singer declared their engagement in January 2022, however, later, their relationship was at its height, quite a bit happened.

Their breakup rumours sprawled across the globe after the couple was not seen posting anything interesting or updates concerning their relationship. However, then in August 2022, their fans got relieved after they saw the couple together attending Beyonce’s 41st birthday party together. The also shared pictures together from the party that hinted that everything is normal between the two. They were also spotted together at the Milan Fashion Week and Time100 Gala.

However, soon 2023 began, fans could see the change and Megan’s Instagram posts further sparked the breakup rumours amongst the netizens. It was back in Feb 2023, when Megan shared a mysterious post on her Instagram, and fans believed that their relationship is going through a rough patch, even after they attended Grammys together. Later in Feb 12, Megan further shared a post asserting, “You can taste the dishonesty”. And after this, the actress deleted her Instagram. According to sources close to them have mentioned that, they have had tough times earlier, but this time it is way too extreme.