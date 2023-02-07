Megan Fox turns glam doll in red armour, arrives with a ‘broken wrist’ at Grammy party

Megan Fox extends her support for Machine Gun Kelly as she arrives with the man at pre-Grammy award party in a stunning red corseted armour and a broken wrist. Looks like nothing is stopping Megan from pouring her heart out for MGK. The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a set of beautiful pictures from the honour night, looking all dolled up in the red corseted gown.

The Jennifer’s Body star decked it up with a sheer diamond neckpiece, gorgeous long shiny luscious hair, dewy winged eyes and nude plumped lips. She kept her cheeks on point with a dash of highlighter and blush. Flaunting her curves in the perfect off-shoulder armour, Megan Fox channelised nothing but grace.

MGK on the other hand put up his funk in light. He wore a stylish black blazer teaming it with black pants. The actor topped it off on his sheer embellished white high-neck apparel, teamed off with his blonde spikes and heavy matching accessories.

Sharing the pictures, Megan Fox wrote, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party”

Here take a look-

However, as Megan mentioned about her broken wrist her caption, a user didn’t take long to notice that her wrist is not in a cast, saying, “Am I the only one wondering why her wrist not in a cast if broken? Or at least bandaged up?”

Another commented, “liked it and then noticed mgk was In the second picture, immediately unliked”

A third one wrote, “Ur pretty but like, whats that thing next to you”

Looks like her fans aren’t impressed with Megan Fox being reunited with MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) at the Grammy party! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below