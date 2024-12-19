Mouni Roy Begins Shooting For Faruk Kabir’s Film “Salakaar”, Teases Fans To Get Ready For 2025

Mouni Roy, known for her captivating screen presence, has embarked on her next cinematic journey with the film Salakaar, directed by the acclaimed Faruk Kabir. The actress announced the commencement of the shoot through her Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her stylish look from the set.

In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a chic black sheer outfit paired with a sports bra and sleek leggings, layered with a white jumper jacket. Her long, flowing hair and poised demeanor further added to the allure, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting project. Alongside the images, Mouni teased her fans with the message, “Get ready for 2025,” building anticipation for the film’s release.

Director Faruk Kabir, known for his gripping storytelling in films like Khuda Haafiz, brings his expertise to Salakaar. While details about the movie’s plot and cast remain under wraps, the collaboration between Kabir and Roy has already sparked curiosity among cinephiles.

Mouni Roy continues to enjoy a flourishing career, with her recent appearances in the web series Sultan of Delhi and the drama series Showtime. She also co-hosted the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra, showcasing her versatility across genres and formats.

On the big screen, Mouni’s previous performances, including her role in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, have cemented her reputation as a dependable and talented actress. With Salakaar, she is set to expand her repertoire further, stepping into what could be another landmark role.

As Mouni gears up for this new chapter, fans eagerly await more updates about Salakaar, marking 2025 as a year to look forward to for the actress’s growing body of work.