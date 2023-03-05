The fact that Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar don’t get along very well with each other is no hidden secret. It all started when Kangana Ranaut went all out against Javed Akhtar and expressed her dislike about the same. Soon, Javed Akhtar had reportedly hit back at her with a defamation case post which, the entire matter went legal.

And now, guess what’s the latest update in the matter. As per the latest media reports in India Today, a magistrate court in Mumbai has allowed the application filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar in which he sought early hearing of his case against Kangana Ranaut. The court will reportedly be hearing the complaint in March 23, 2023.

For the unversed, Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut, stating that in 2020, she had defamed him on a television channel. Ranaut, on the other hand, had said that Akhtar had no business intervening between her and actor Hrithik Roshan. She said that Akhtar had called a meeting in March 2016 where he had tried to intimidate her. She has also filed a complaint against Akhtar over the same meeting in 2016 and alleged that Akhtar was extorting an apology from her.

