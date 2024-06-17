Munjya Box Office Collection: Delivers a better second Sunday than first; crosses 50 cr

The box office run of Munjya has been an eye opener for one and all out there who continue to be ecstatic with the outcome and surprised at the same time.

After delivering a rollicking first week, Munjya has only bettered their collection with better numbers over the weekend. After a good first two days on the second weekend, all eyes were on the second Sunday, and surprising one and all – Munjya has delivered a better second Sunday than the first one.

It collected around Rs 8.50 cr in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned Rs 55.75 cr. Munjya had an overall 46.35% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

The week one collection of the film is Rs 35.3 cr. It then earned Rs 3.5 cr on day 8 and Rs 6.5 crore on day 9, just as Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan released.

Despite of facing tough competition from Chandu Champion, Munjya has stood its ground and delivered fantastic numbers, almost at par with the new release.

For the uninitiated, Munjya, produced by Maddock Films, features an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Suhas Joshi, and Sathyaraj. Set against the backdrop of Pune and the Konkan region in Maharashtra, the film draws deeply from Marathi folklore. It tells the tale of the mythical creature Munjya and the chaos it brings into the life of Bittu.