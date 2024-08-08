Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today?

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to be engaged. This line is enough to have everyone lose their minds and wonder about this new development especially after there have been consistent rumors about the duo dating each other for the longest time. According to a report in GreatAndhra.com, Chaitanya and Dhulipala are getting engaged today in an intimate family ceremony.

The report also suggested that Chaitanya’s father and legend, Nagarjuna will be posting a note about his wedding too, and that the engagement photos of the couple will only be made available after the engagement ceremony. Rumors about the two dating each other have been circling for a while now but neither parties have responded to them. There have been a few spotting in the recent past at a few events, and even at a few spots abroad.

As known, Chaitanya was earlier married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu after they met in 2009 and after dating for several years, they got married in 2017. However, in 2021, the couple went on to jointly announce their separation and that was followed by a divorce.

Dhulipala hasn’t ever been linked to any of her co-stars or actors in the past where this was the first time, she was in the news for dating an actor.

On their respective work fronts, Dhulipala was last seen in Monkey Man and has Sitara, while Chaitanya has Thandel, and possibly a new season of Dhootha happening soon too.