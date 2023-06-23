Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions 'Hrithik Roshan' in Kangana Ranaut-led 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is busy promoting his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru produced by Kangana Ranaut and also features Avneet Kaur. Amidst that, in the promotional video, there is mention of Hrithik Roshan, and this is making the netizens wonder about Kangana, and Hrithik had an ugly long battle in the past.

In the promo video, Nawazuddin introduces himself as “chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer.” He shows his selfies with Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan and adds that “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the promo video on his Twitter with the caption, "Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai!

Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi 💃

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, 2 days to go!"

Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai!

Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi 💃#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, 2 days to go!@iavneetkaur #SaiKabir @ManikarnikaFP @KanganaTeampic.twitter.com/Yvu0OdqzmH — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 21, 2023

The promo video also gives detail about the film and Nawazuddin’s character. He flaunts his skills and talent and later says a dialogue of Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Kangana Ranaut’s produced Tiku Weds Sheru is making quite a buzz. Earlier, netizens bashed the film and Nawazuddin for the lip-lock scene with 28 years younger Avneet Kaur. And it seems it will keep buzzing in headlines.

