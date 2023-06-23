ADVERTISEMENT
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions 'Hrithik Roshan' in Kangana Ranaut-led 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru have been making quite a buzz since its trailer release. And now the actor mentioned Hrithik Roshan in Kangana Ranaut produced Tiku Weds Sheru promotion is creating a buzz on the internet. Let's check out the matter.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 17:15:29
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is busy promoting his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru produced by Kangana Ranaut and also features Avneet Kaur. Amidst that, in the promotional video, there is mention of Hrithik Roshan, and this is making the netizens wonder about Kangana, and Hrithik had an ugly long battle in the past.

In the promo video, Nawazuddin introduces himself as “chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer.” He shows his selfies with Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan and adds that “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the promo video on his Twitter with the caption, “Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai!
Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi 💃
#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, 2 days to go!”

The promo video also gives detail about the film and Nawazuddin’s character. He flaunts his skills and talent and later says a dialogue of Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Kangana Ranaut’s produced Tiku Weds Sheru is making quite a buzz. Earlier, netizens bashed the film and Nawazuddin for the lip-lock scene with 28 years younger Avneet Kaur. And it seems it will keep buzzing in headlines.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

