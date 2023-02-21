Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were announced with Best Actress going to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Best Actor award was given to Ranbir Kapoor. The actor won the award for his performance in Brahmastra. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files won Best Film, RRR won the Film Of The Year, Varun Dhawan bagged Critics Best Actor for Bhediya and Vidya Balan was awarded Critics Best Actress for Jalsa.

Soon, after the announcement, Kangana Ranaut accused the ‘nepo mafia’ of snatching awards from those more deserving and released her own list of deserving winners. In her two tweet thread, she wrote, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.”

The actress then listed some deserving winners as per her in some of the major film categories. Her choices included Rishab Shetty as Best Actor for Kantara, Mrunal Thakur as Best Actress for Sita Ramam, SS Rajamouli as Best Director for RRR, Anupam Kher as Best Supporting Actor for The Kashmir Files, and Tabu as Best Supporting Actress for Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kangana then added, “Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving.”

