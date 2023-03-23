On Thursday morning the makers of NTR Jr’s next hosted a grand muhurat for NTR 30 in Hyderabad. The event saw a turnout of filmmakers from across industries including S S Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj and Mani Ratnam.

To make sure the fans get to be a part of this event, the makers live-streamed the ceremony via their YT channels. The film’s leading man, NTR Jr., made a stylish entry in a white shirt and blue jeans along with the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor, who was dressed in a green saree. Filmmaker S S Rajamouli blessed the film by giving the first clap on stage.

NTR 30 is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva that is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India and will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry. Anirudh Ravichander is set to create another banger album for this highly anticipated film. The makers also roped in DOP R Rathnavelu, Art director Sabu Cyril and editor Sreekar Prasad for this actioner who were all in attendance to mark the beginning of the film.

The film is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be releasing on 5th April 2024.