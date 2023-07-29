ADVERTISEMENT
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli teaser wins over the internet, watch

In 'Akelli,' Nushrratt Bharuccha takes on an intense and challenging role, which is sure to showcase her versatility as an actor. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await her powerful performance on the big screen

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 13:34:37
838806

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming thriller-drama ‘Akelli’ is finally out, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Talented actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to lead the cast, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on August 18, 2023, and is expected to keep the audiences hooked from start to finish.

In ‘Akelli,’ Nushrratt Bharuccha takes on an intense and challenging role, which is sure to showcase her versatility as an actor. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await her powerful performance on the big screen. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous, who are set to add depth and intrigue to the gripping narrative.

Helming this thrilling project is debutant director Pranay Meshram, whose vision and storytelling prowess have garnered immense interest among film enthusiasts. With his fresh approach, Pranay Meshram promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience to the audience.

Produced by a talented team of filmmakers, including Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana, ‘Akelli’ brings together a pool of creative minds dedicated to crafting a compelling narrative. The film’s teaser has already created a buzz on social media, with fans sharing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming release. With Nushrratt Bharuccha headlining the cast and a promising storyline, ‘Akelli’ is poised to be a thrilling and memorable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

As the release date draws nearer, cinephiles are eagerly counting down the days to witness the mystery and suspense unfold on the silver screen. Mark your calendars for August 18, 2023, and get ready to embark on an enthralling cinematic journey with ‘Akelli.’

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News