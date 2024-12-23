Nutritionist Slams Varun Dhawan For Discouraging Black Coffee In Morning, Actor Reacts

Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his dedication to fitness, recently discussed his decision to stop drinking black coffee in the morning, citing personal gut health issues. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Varun shared that consuming black coffee on an empty stomach negatively affected his digestion, leading him to switch to blonde roast coffee instead.

“If you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don’t have gut trouble, you will start having it,” Varun said. He added that blonde roast coffee is easier on the stomach and has been a better choice for him.

However, his comments faced pushback from nutritionist Prashant Desai, who disagreed with Varun’s claims. In a social media post, Desai criticized the generalization, stating, “C’mon Varun, really? This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up, on an empty stomach. No issues whatsoever. What is true is that everyone’s gut is different like your fingerprint. But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. Varun Dhawan may have had acidity and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn’t work for someone doesn’t make it a universal truth!”

Acknowledging the criticism, Varun responded graciously through Instagram Stories. Reposting Desai’s remarks, he wrote, “That’s totally true—it didn’t work for me. I’m glad it hasn’t affected you, and you are healthy and super fit. I did say it’s not one size fits all if you hear ahead. I’m glad you can use me as an example to educate people, sir, but please gimme some tips also then. Always happy to learn from an expert.”

Upcoming Film Release

On the professional front, Varun is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. Scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day, the action-packed drama will feature Varun as a police officer and single father. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and a special cameo by Salman Khan.