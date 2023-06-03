ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react

Superstar Salman Khan extended his prayers and shared a heartfelt tweet, while Allu Arjun expressed his shock and heartbreak. Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and Jr NTR also offered their condolences, standing in solidarity with those who lost their loved ones.

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Jun,2023 20:45:32
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react

The tragic train accident in Odisha has cast a dark cloud of shock and sorrow over the entire nation. The mishap, which occurred near Bahanaga Baazar station, Balasore district, on a fateful Friday evening, involved a devastating collision between three trains – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The impact of the accident has been heart-wrenching, with the current toll standing at over 200 lives lost and approximately 900 individuals injured. In the wake of this horrific incident, film celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the victims.

Superstar Salman Khan extended his prayers and shared a heartfelt tweet, while Allu Arjun expressed his shock and heartbreak. Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and Jr NTR also offered their condolences, standing in solidarity with those who lost their loved ones. During this difficult time, the outpouring of support and prayers from the film industry serves as a reminder of the resilience and compassion that unites us all in the face of tragedy.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter he wrote, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.”

Jr NTR took to his Twitter to share his heartfelt condolences on the same, and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.”

Here take a look at the tweets:

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’s Theatrical Release
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’s Theatrical Release
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
Watch: Did Salman Khan Brutally Ignore Vicky Kaushal? Viral Video Shocks Fans
Watch: Did Salman Khan Brutally Ignore Vicky Kaushal? Viral Video Shocks Fans
Latest Stories
School Of Lies Review: Lacks The Killa Instinct
School Of Lies Review: Lacks The Killa Instinct
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Take A Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur's Self-Care Right Here
Take A Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur's Self-Care Right Here
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in pink and yellow printed co-ord set
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in pink and yellow printed co-ord set
Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics
Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics
Read Latest News