Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react

The tragic train accident in Odisha has cast a dark cloud of shock and sorrow over the entire nation. The mishap, which occurred near Bahanaga Baazar station, Balasore district, on a fateful Friday evening, involved a devastating collision between three trains – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The impact of the accident has been heart-wrenching, with the current toll standing at over 200 lives lost and approximately 900 individuals injured. In the wake of this horrific incident, film celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the victims.

Superstar Salman Khan extended his prayers and shared a heartfelt tweet, while Allu Arjun expressed his shock and heartbreak. Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and Jr NTR also offered their condolences, standing in solidarity with those who lost their loved ones. During this difficult time, the outpouring of support and prayers from the film industry serves as a reminder of the resilience and compassion that unites us all in the face of tragedy.

So so horrific! So Tragic! https://t.co/ltW3PvoH3o — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 3, 2023

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about the news of the train accident in Odisha..

My deepest condolences to the families of the departed.

My prayers for the people who are injured… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha. It is a heartbreaking loss for the community, and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving. May strength and resilience prevail during this difficult time. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 3, 2023

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences 🙏💔 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic Odisha train accident. My heart and prayers go out to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for strength and speedy recovery of those injured 🙏🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) June 3, 2023

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023