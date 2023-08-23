ADVERTISEMENT
OMG2 Director Reacts To Ulhasnagar Education Society Introducing Sex Education In Their Syllabus

Our audience is way more mature and sensible than they are supposed to be. Somewhere, OMG raised an issue that was buried in the public’s subconscious .

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Aug,2023 10:33:23
After the hardhitting message of OMG2 on reforms required in sex education for teenagers, the Ulhasnagar Education Society has introduced sex education in their syllabus

OMG2’s director Amit Rai couldn’t be happier. “When your film has the impact you were hoping for, then the feeling is indescribable. I am very pleased that the Ulhaspur Education Society has introduced sex education in their syllabus.”

Rai and the film had to face pre-release hostility. “There were so many levels of criticism being fired at us …we were told we had made a dirty film, that it was against the Sanatan Dharm, etc etc. People were saying whatever they felt like on Twitter and Instagram until the film was released and people embraced the film,much to our relief, joy and gratitude.”

The director whose last film Road To Sangam released ten years ago, considers our audience to be empowered. “Our audience is way more mature and sensible than they are supposed to be. Somewhere, OMG raised an issue that was buried in the public’s subconscious . The word of mouth for OMG2 has been tremendous. Critics have also played a big part in the acceptance of our film.”

Amit Rai singles out one individual for the syllabus-changing impact of the film. “Ms Rekha Thakur of the Sindhu Education Society of Ulhasnagar played a big hand in this revolutionary introduction of sex education in the Ulhasnagar Education Society.She saw the film, and organized a show for other members of the Sindhu Education Society . She has set an unprecedented example.”

Rai is confident that OMG2 has a long way to go. “I feel blessed that my efforts in OMG2 are being brought to fruition. I feel other institutions will also initiate a reform. I am also hopeful that the censor board will change the rating of OMG2 from ‘A’ to ‘UA’ so that the film can reach the audience it was meant for. If not , then the film’s message will still find its way to its target audience through other mediums. I want to thank the Sindhu Education Society.I feel this is just the beginning.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

