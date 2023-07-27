Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar's Lively Tandav

One of the most awaited films of 2023, OMG 2‘s new song Har Har Mahadev is out now for the audience to groove on the energetic vibe of the song. The film is treating the fans with Shiva songs as it’s also the month of Sawan. Akshay Kumar is treating fans with his lively Tandav.

Akshay Kumar’s Tandav In Har Har Mahadev

The actor is seen channeling Lord Shiva with the ash smeared on his face and body; he performed Tandav with his energy. It opens with devotees crowded, both men and women in their traditional avatars and ashes smeared on their faces doing Shiva Tandav. Later Akshay Kumar jumps off the stage and starts to perform Tandav with the devotees. His high energy and avatar are creating crazy among the audience.

This energy Shiva saga is written by Shekhar Astitwa. In contrast, Vikram Montrose sang and composed the song. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar caught our attention as he shared the motion poster of the film. The first song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi was launched a few days ago, and it has been loved by the audience massively. The film is all set to entertain the audience on 11th August 2023 in theatres. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

