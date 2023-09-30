Movies | Releases

After the super success of OMG2, Akshay Kumar to end this year with Mission Raniganj

After the huge success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is set to end this year with Mission Raniganj.

30 Sep,2023
*After the super successful release of OMG2, Akshay Kumar is set to close this year in style with Mission Raniganj *

Akshay Kumar starrer

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue movie, directed by National Award Winner Tinu Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, is generating buzz as its release date of October 6, 2023 approaches. This will be Akshay’s last film release of 2023 following his earlier releases of Selfiee and the recent blockbuster OMG2.

After the release of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva was widely praised by audiences. They commended his choice of scripts as he once again accurately reflected society through the film. The movie was a huge success, collecting over 150 crores at the box office. With his last film of the year, Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver another impactful cinema, a story about the unsung hero Late Jaswant Singh Gill, to his fans and audiences.

The upcoming film portrays the remarkable life of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery. Judging by the recently released trailer, the rescue thriller promises an enthralling experience for viewers across the nation. The movie has been the topic of discussion among everyone, and in addition to the trailer, the songs and teaser have also been well received. Fans are excited to see Akshay Kumar portray the character of Sardaar for the fourth time, following his roles in Singh Is Kinng, Singh Is Bling, Kesari and now Mission Raniganj. Akshay Kumar’s talent for real-life story-based dramas is unparalleled, as he has successfully proven in his previous releases such as Airlift, Mission Mangal, Gold, and Kesari.

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, the hero of the nation, conducted the largest coal mine mission and created a steel capsule to rescue 65 miners. His bravery and heroism were recognized with the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records” awards. The capsule technique initiated by Jaswant Singh Gill became famous worldwide and was adopted by foreign countries as well. His solution to the problem is a great example of the concept of “Jugaad” – finding a frugal and innovative solution to a complex problem.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a movie produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai with music by Jjust Music, the movie depicts the coal mine accident that rocked the nation and the world. It portrays the tireless and heroic efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.

