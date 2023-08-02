ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar's Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details

Akshay Kumar's character undergoes immense change in the film OMG2 as per the instructions of CBFC. Read here for details here at IWMBuzz.com. Read the report here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 15:34:41
CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar's Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details 839967

OMG 2 the recent film of Akshay Kumar was recently referred to the Revision Committee, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after which a lot of instructions and changes were brought about in the trailer and in the content of the film. A report on E Times talks about the modifications made as per the instructions of CBFC. We at IWMBuzz.com write the same by taking reference from the above portal.

As per the report, Akshay Kumar, who was initially essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film, will now be playing the Messenger of God. The visuals of frontal nudity were removed and replaced with suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus, the report in Bollywood Hungama stated.

The film, which was originally based in Ujjain, is now set up in a fictional space. The CBFC also asked makers to remove all visuals, verbal references etc to certain people in positions of authority like Mahant. The CBFC also censored 13 minutes of the film.

Are you all ready to watch OMG2 in theatres?

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. As the film has received the Censor Board certification, it will release in theatres on its original date, 11th August 2023. The film clashes with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With 'Adult Only' And 'No Cuts' 839597
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With ‘Adult Only’ And ‘No Cuts’
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar's Lively Tandav 837899
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar’s Lively Tandav
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848
Watch: OMG 2’s Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports 833684
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed 832695
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed
Latest Stories
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua? 839986
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua?
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur 839936
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera's murder 839980
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera’s murder
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad 839976
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839927
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan's bullet 839909
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan’s bullet
Read Latest News