CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar's Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details

OMG 2 the recent film of Akshay Kumar was recently referred to the Revision Committee, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after which a lot of instructions and changes were brought about in the trailer and in the content of the film. A report on E Times talks about the modifications made as per the instructions of CBFC. We at IWMBuzz.com write the same by taking reference from the above portal.

As per the report, Akshay Kumar, who was initially essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film, will now be playing the Messenger of God. The visuals of frontal nudity were removed and replaced with suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus, the report in Bollywood Hungama stated.

The film, which was originally based in Ujjain, is now set up in a fictional space. The CBFC also asked makers to remove all visuals, verbal references etc to certain people in positions of authority like Mahant. The CBFC also censored 13 minutes of the film.

Are you all ready to watch OMG2 in theatres?

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. As the film has received the Censor Board certification, it will release in theatres on its original date, 11th August 2023. The film clashes with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

