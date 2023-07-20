ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career”

The versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi couldn’t be busier if he tried. “I’ve completed the Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic and now I am shooting for the sequel to Stree in Chanderi. Stree is huge fun to shoot. It is nice to do a lighthearted horror film after doing very serious film like the biopic on Atalji.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Jul,2023 10:27:43
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career” 835303

Pankaj says shooting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic was a learning experience for him. “I have never done a biopic before.He was so much more than a politicians. Atalji was a poet, thinker, reformist. Just knowing about him made me a better human being.”

Pankaj no longer wastes his time on the sets between shots. “I’ve developed a very good habit of reading. I spend my free time reading up on various subjects. The more knowledge one acquires the more ignorant one feels.”

The other change in Pankaj is sartorial. “I’ve acquired a taste for Khadi and Handloom clothes. People have no idea of how comfortable and how beautiful the these fabrics are. In my hometown Gopalganj in Bihar there is very large outlet for handloom material. I buy all the sheets curtains and kurta material from this store whenever I visit home.”

One of the reasons Pankaj enjoyed playing Atalji was the dhoti. “It is such a comfortable apparel . I grew up watching my father in it. Now I got to wear it while playing Atalji.No apparel can match the dhoti in comfort and elegance.”

OMG2 is on release. But all Pankaj will say at the moment is, “It was a very enjoyable experience. The director Amrit Rai is also from Bihar. We bonded well and I think we’ve made a film that we can be proud of.”

After the release of OMG2 Pankaj intends to take a sabbatical. “This volume of work doesn’t suit me. I need to take a vacation from my vocation to recharge my batteries.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed 832695
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed
Anurag Basu's Anthology 'Metro... In Dino' to hit screens on Good Friday 2024 822901
Anurag Basu’s Anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’ to hit screens on Good Friday 2024
Exclusive: Jatin Sarna bags Pankaj Tripathi and Shatrughan Sinha starrer web series Gangster 795270
Exclusive: Jatin Sarna bags Pankaj Tripathi and Shatrughan Sinha starrer web series Gangster
Exclusive: Ashutosh Rana joins Pankaj Tripathi and Shatrughan Sinha in web series Gangster 793549
Exclusive: Ashutosh Rana joins Pankaj Tripathi and Shatrughan Sinha in web series Gangster
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Metro: In Dino’ to release in cinemas on THIS date 764497
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer ‘Metro: In Dino’ to release in cinemas on THIS date
Good News: Fukrey 3 to release in cinemas on THIS date 761810
Good News: Fukrey 3 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Latest Stories
Shiny Doshi Bids 'Farewell' To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here 835317
Shiny Doshi Bids ‘Farewell’ To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns “Student of the Year” into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu 835313
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion 835310
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details 835309
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments 835265
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments
Read Latest News