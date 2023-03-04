Where does it stop? The invasive impulses of the paparazzi crossed all limits—literally—on Thursday when as many as twenty photographers leapt over the compound wall of Saif and Kareena’s home,thereby not only violating the couple’s privacy but also endangering the safety of their children.

And this time, Saif and Kareena are not taking it lying down. Serious action is being taken against the flagrant disregard for privacy. Saif and Kareena’s building’s watchman has been sacked. More direct legal action against the paparazzi is being contemplated.

When this home invasion had happened the last time Saif had said to me, “We had an understanding with the photographers. They could click him at the airport and other public places. But not outside his house and school. But now they were back at our home.I needed to remind them again of what was agreed on.”

He explains, “I get that it’s their job. But they can’t stalk our home. Even the neighbours don’t like it. I hope they don’t come back.”