Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, today, she must be extremely proud of how far she’s come in her career. It’s been many years now that she’s been actively working in the industry and well, we love it and how. From doing a spree of successful South Indian movie projects to eventually cementing her niche in B-Town, Pooja Hegde has indeed come a long way forward and how.

Pooja Hegde finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Salman Khan:

If you are a sincere fan of Pooja Hegde, you must certainly be well aware of the fact that it’s been quite some time that rumours have been rife about her dating Salman Khan. During an interview with E-Times, when asked about the same, Pooja Hegde broke her silence and said,

“What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hopping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie that stars actors like Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and others in lead roles. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com