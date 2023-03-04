Bollywood celebrities use social media to connect with fans but trolling has become an everyday thing on these platforms. Celebrities have a way of dealing with social media trolls. While some give it back in the most sarcastic way, without hurting anyone’s feelings, there are a few who burn a hole in the person’s attitude. Today, we bring you list of celebs and fans face offs on social media wherein the Bollywood actors stole everyone’s heart with their savage replies to trolls.

Ileana D’cruz: The actress gave a mouth-shutting reply to one of the trolls who asked her about losing her virginity for the first time. The incident took place after she had decided to throw an interactive session on Instagram by the name “Ask Me Anything”. This was done to interact with her fans on Instagram. During the live session, the actress came across a strange question from someone who had dared to ask her a private question. This is what this user asked, “Man..when did you lose your virginity?” Ileana replied at once to this question by writing, “Wow.. Nosy much? What would your mother tsk tsk.”

Taapsee Pannu: There is no hiding from the fact that Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the cinema industry. In 2018, a Twitter user crossed his limits and then gave a compliment to Taapsee Pannu which was disrespectful in nature. The guy wrote, “I love your body parts.” Instead of being infuriated by this sleazy tweet, the actress decided to tackle it with humour. She replied, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.”

Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh gave a mouth-shutting reply to a pervert who trolled her for clothes. Rakul Preet Singh shared an astounding picture of herself in a short dress. While there were several netizens who appreciated Rakul Preet’s beauty, there were others who trolled her for the picture. One of the tweets caught her attention, that reads, “When she forgot to wear her pant after the session in the car (sic).” Rakul lashed out at the netizen for shaming her with a bold reply. She wrote, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sickmind”

Abhishek Bachchan: The actor is known for shutting trolls on social media and stealing the limelight with his savage responses. He gave a mind-blowing reply to a troll, who rudely asked him, how he would feed himself as his father Amitabh Bachchan was in the hospital, battling Covid-19. The user wrote, “Your father admitted in hospital… Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?” To this, Junior Bachchan said that both his father and him were at hospital. “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are eating lying on our backs at the hospital),” he wrote. The troll replied, “Get well soon sir… Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha.” Abhishek replied, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

Ritesh Deshmukh: The talented star has been trolled time and again but he knows how to shut it all off. In one scenario, a Twitter user asked him about his failed movie Bangistan, where he said “Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund. The actor hit back with a witty vengeance, posting a picture of Rs 1000 note and writing “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar kena”

Amitabh Bachchan: People have not spared Big B as well when it comes to trolls and since he is super active on social media, trollers don’t even take a minute to add murky comments, case in point, his heartfelt post on the occasion of Baisakhi, in which a hater commented: “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Buddhe”. Amitabh had a befitting reply and fans praised him for the same. Amitabh Bachchan who wrote, “Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is there where you will never reach).”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.