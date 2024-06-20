Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Gestures To Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Flaunting Babybump At Event

A trending video from the event has been circulating on social media. It captures a touching interaction between Amitabh and Prabhas. The photo shows Amitabh Bachchan helping pregnant Deepika get up the stairs.

This emotional moment occurs in the video when Deepika walks to her seat. When Prabha sees Deepika hesitate, he moves up and extends his hand for support, showing his care and concern. As it turns out, Amitabh Bachchan also stands in his way to encourage beauty, demonstrating the support they all have for each other.

When he saw Prabhas beat him to it, Amitabh embraced him from behind and whispered something in his ear that made him laugh.

Later on, Deepika Padukone also shared pictures of herself on Instagram in a stunning halter-neckline bodycon black midi dress, flaunting her mesmerizing smile and cute baby bump in monochrome pictures. She rounded off her look with a messy ponytail, minimal makeup, and stylish gold accessories, which enhanced her glam beauty.



About Kalki 2898 AD Movie-

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian epic dystopian science fiction action film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. In Hindu cosmology, the concept of Kalki symbolizes hope and renewal, signifying the eventual triumph of good over evil. The movie has plans to release in theatres worldwide on 27 June 2024.