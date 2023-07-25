Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD release date postponed, to hit theatres on May 2024 [Reports]

Tollywood’s eagerly awaited sci-fi extravaganza, “Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring the dynamic duo Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by the talented Nag Ashwin, renowned for his blockbuster hit “Mahanati,” the film promises to take audiences on a mind-bending futuristic journey.

While fans were eagerly awaiting the film’s release on January 12, 2024, an intriguing detail caught their attention. The glimpses and first look posters did not mention the original release date, sparking curiosity among movie buffs. Speculations are now rife that the film might hit the screens on May 9, 2024, coinciding with the same date when “Mahanati” made its grand debut in 2018, as mentioned in 123 Telugu. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, keeping fans on their toes.

The ensemble cast

Adding to the excitement, “Kalki 2898 AD” boasts an ensemble cast, including the legendary Kamal Haasan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the captivating Disha Patani, and the versatile Pasupathy, each essaying pivotal roles that are sure to leave an indelible impact on the audience. The film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, known for its grand-scale productions, and Santhosh Narayanan’s musical brilliance is expected to enhance the cinematic experience.

As the anticipation for “Kalki 2898 AD” continues to build, fans can hardly wait to witness the electrifying chemistry between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in this futuristic cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and get ready to embark on a thrilling sci-fi adventure like no other.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.