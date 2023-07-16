ADVERTISEMENT
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports

Scheduled for release next year, the film has been intriguing audiences with its exciting updates. The latest development has further heightened the excitement as reports suggest that the film's title might be KaalChakra.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 13:44:54
Project K, starring the power-packed stars from the country, Prabhas in a leading role alongside Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, has been generating immense buzz among fans. Scheduled for release next year, the film has been intriguing audiences with its exciting updates. The latest development has further heightened the excitement as reports suggest that the film’s title might be KaalChakra. This news comes ahead of its grand launch at the Comic Con film festival on July 20.

According to sources close to entertainment portal PinkVilla, the upcoming film might draw inspiration from mythology, particularly the concept of KaalChakra, which symbolizes the wheel of time representing creation and destruction. The passage of time is associated with Lord Krishna’s influence. Alternatively, the film could be titled Kurukshetra, as it has strong connections to the Mahabharata epic. The film’s premise is rooted in the Mahabharata but is set in a futuristic space within the realm of superheroes. While the final title will be announced on July 20, the filmmakers have kept details under wraps, building anticipation among fans for this epic project.

More details about Project K

The highly anticipated film, Project K, helmed by director Nag Ashwin, will be presented as a two-part cinematic experience. The vast scope and intricate storyline of the project have led the makers to divide it into two installments, allowing for a more immersive and comprehensive storytelling experience. The first part of the film will primarily focus on establishing the intricacies of the immersive world and introducing the central characters, setting the stage for the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, the second part will delve deeper into the narrative, delving into the intricacies of the plot and providing a satisfying conclusion to the story. The first part of this eagerly awaited film is currently in the pre-production stage and is slated for release on January 12 next year.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

