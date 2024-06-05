Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer confirms release date’ releases a new poster too

Just over 20 days away from the release of one of the most ambitious movies in India, Kalki 2898 AD is gradually amping up the excitement. As we are indeed only a few days away from the release, the fans of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have been wondering when will the trailer be out.

It can now be confirmed that the highly anticipated trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Disha Patani is all set to release on 10th June 2024. Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse into this futuristic extravaganza after the release of the prelude title B&B Bujji & Bhairava on Amazon Prime.

Announcing the trailer launch on Wednesday morning, the film’s official handle shared the news:

“ A new world awaits

#Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

Interestingly the trailer release date was announced with a new poster where we can see Bhairava i.e played by Prabhas standing tall on the peak of a mountain with the words on the poster “ Everything is about to change”

With all the teasers, posters and animated series that have come out so far, the film has generated significant interest in Indian and international markets for its storytelling and high production values.

The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set for a worldwide release on 27th June 2024, after initially being planned for 31st May release.