Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who well and truly needs no introduction. The man has been on top of his game right from the very beginning of his career in B-Town and well, today, his fan following and craze certainly knows no limits. He’s extremely popular not just in India but also all over the globe and well, we truly love it and for real. Since the past few years, his movies weren’t really doing as well as he would have liked to and it made his fans very upset. Add to that, he came back with a film after four long years with Pathaan and hence, the joy and excitement of the fans know no limits and for real.

Well, immediately after the grand success of Pathaan in India and abroad, things have been wonderful and hunky-dory for King Khan and all his fans for real. Well, that’s why, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t stop himself from complimenting Shah Rukh Khan on the same. He was quoted at the Parliament talking about the movie and wrote,

“Theatres in #Srinagar are running housefull after decades.” Check out the full video below –

The man himself Respected PM Shri @narendramodi in parliament taking about Housefull shows of #Pathaan in @INOXMovies Cinema @ Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/Dr7Ua3XwV8 — Rohan Malhotra (@rohan_m01) February 8, 2023

