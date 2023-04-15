Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an Instagram story applauding director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for becoming the first South Asian woman to direct a Star Wars film. Her story reads, “First person of color and the first woman to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film…and she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!”

Pakistani Actor’s Reaction

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s story, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui suggested her to brush up on her knowledge before claiming anything. His Twitter post said, “With due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Who Is Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui is a Pakistani actor who debuted in Bollywood with the late actress Sridevi in the film Mom. He is quite famous in the Pakistani entertainment industry. And he also actively talks about such matters on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming show Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show is already available in London as it was released yesterday. Priyanka Chopra is a popular star in Bollywood and the Hollywood entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra recently appeared at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.