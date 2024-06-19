Priyanka Chopra Suffers Neck Injury While Filming ‘The Bluff,’ Checkout Photos!

Actress Priyanka Chopra continues to break boundaries. Apart from being a superstar in India, she is expanding her career and making a mark in Hollywood with every project. Priyanka is currently shooting in Australia for her upcoming film, “The Bluff,” in which she shares all updates related to the movie on Instagram. Recently, Priyanka revealed that she got injured on the set. Check out the picture below!

Priyanka Chopra’s Injury Picture-

Priyanka Chopra got injured while filming her Hollywood film The Bluff for the stunt scene. The actress posted a photo of her injury on her Instagram Stories. She admitted to getting a cut on her neck. While the cut does not appear deep, it appears to be painful.

About The Bluff Movie

‘The Bluff’ is an exciting upcoming American swashbuckler drama film set in the 19th-century Caribbean. It follows the story of a former female pirate who embarks on a journey to protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past resurface. The movie, written and directed by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, features a stellar cast, including Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Aside from The Bluff, the actress has two Hollywood projects: Head of State opposite John Cena and Citadel 2. The actress will also return to Bollywood with the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zara, which stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

