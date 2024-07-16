Prosenjit Chatterjee Returns to Hindi Films After Long Break, Shooting to Begin in September

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the renowned Bengali actor, has been spotted in Mumbai, sparking speculation about his next project. After a long hiatus from Hindi films, Prosenjit is set to return to the big screen with a new project, details of which are still under wraps. The actor was seen in a frame with Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan, fueling rumors about his involvement in Anant Ambani’s wedding celebration. However, Prosenjit has clarified that he is not in Mumbai for the wedding but for a work commitment.

Prosenjit’s last Hindi film was “Traffic” in 2016, followed by a series of Hindi serials, including “Jubilee,” “Scoop,” and “Khaki: Bengal Chapter.” The actor has been busy with Bengali projects, including Rahul Mukherjee’s next film, which is set to begin shooting at the end of this month. After completing Rahul’s film, Prosenjit will also return to shoot the last episode of “Khaaki 2” in Mumbai.

While Prosenjit remains tight-lipped about his new Hindi project, sources suggest that the film’s producer and director are top-notch, and the shooting is expected to begin in September. Fans are eagerly anticipating Prosenjit’s return to the big screen in Hindi cinema. His return to Hindi films is a significant development in the industry, and his fans are excited to see what he has in store for them next.

Prosenjit’s journey in the film industry has been remarkable, with a career spanning over three decades. He has acted in over 300 films and has won numerous awards for his performances. His dedication to his craft and ability to adapt to different roles have made him a beloved figure in the industry. As he prepares to take on his next project, fans eagerly await what the future holds for this talented actor.