Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Heartwarming Moment with His Manager’s Son Goes Viral

Prosenjit Chatterjee, known for his iconic roles in Bengali cinema, has always been close to his manager, Oindrila Sen, whom he considers like a sister. Recently, Oindrila and her husband, singer Durnibar Saha, welcomed their first child, Dhiyan, and Prosenjit has been showering the little one with love and affection.

A few days ago, Prosenjit attended Dhiyan’s rice ceremony, where he was seen adoring the child in his lap. The video of this heartwarming moment went viral, and now Oindrila has shared a picture of Prosenjit holding Dhian, captioned with a song line that reads, ‘A bond that transcends time and space ‘. Prosenjit re-shared the post on Facebook, where fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet moment.

The picture shows Prosenji holding Dhian in his lap, beaming with joy. The little one looks adorable, and the chemistry between Prosenjit and Dhiyan is undeniable. Fans have commented on the post, saying, “Happiness in the eyes of children” and “What a sweet baby.”

This is not the first time Prosenjit has shown his affection for Dhiyan. He took care of all the wedding arrangements when Oindrila Sen married Durnibar Saha earlier this year and even performed some Bengali rituals as the bride’s brother.

Prosenjit’s love for his dear ones is well-known, and this moment with Dhiyan is a testament to his kind heart. The actor’s fans are thrilled to see him so happy and content, and the picture has become a talking point on social media, leaving us all feeling content at his peace of mind.