Movies | News

Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets

Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Srivalli in the blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise," has recently announced that she has commenced shooting for the sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule," which is set to hit theatres in 2024

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Sep,2023 13:11:48
Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets 849694

Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Srivalli in the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise,” has recently announced that she has commenced shooting for the sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” which releasing in theatres in 2024. Her popularity skyrocketed, particularly after the viral success of the song “Saami Saami” in multiple languages.

Taking to Instagram on recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a sneak peek of the sets where she is currently shooting for “Pushpa 2,” directed by Sukumar. This update has created much anticipation among fans.

Have a look the photo –

Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets 849692

About Pushpa 2

The second instalment of “Pushpa” is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2024. The first film, “Pushpa: The Rise,” released in December 2021 and raked in over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The sequel promises to delve deeper into the conflict between Allu Arjun‘s character and his nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The musical score for “Pushpa 2” will once again be crafted by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, as mention in India Today.

It’s worth noting that the high anticipation surrounding “Pushpa 2: The Rule” surged even more after Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the first instalment. This accolade has only fuelled excitement within the film industry for the sequel.

Pushpa 2 video leaks

Furthermore, a video from the film’s set has recently gone viral on social media. Allu Arjun’s character, a gangster involved in the illegal trade of red sandalwood, appears to be expanding his operations, as the video showcases a fleet of trucks, hinting at some action-packed sequences in the upcoming film.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree 849053
In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree
Anees Bazmee's directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports] 848020
Anees Bazmee’s directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports]
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS! 846956
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS!
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very "KUSHI" right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award 845728
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very “KUSHI” right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award
Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Dhananjaya, aka Jolly Reddy a very happy birthday 844991
Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Dhananjaya, aka Jolly Reddy a very happy birthday
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes 842637
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big decision 849686
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big decision
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Heartbroken Veer leaves India post Amrita’s death 849683
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Heartbroken Veer leaves India post Amrita’s death
My most memorable travel was to Shimla: Yash Rathee 849679
My most memorable travel was to Shimla: Yash Rathee
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's emotional breakdown 849640
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s emotional breakdown
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets heartbroken 849636
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets heartbroken after learning about his father’s death
Gorgeous beauties! Shraddha Arya and Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s glam bold picks stand out for evening parties 849622
Gorgeous beauties! Shraddha Arya and Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s glam bold picks stand out for evening parties
Read Latest News