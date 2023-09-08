Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets

Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Srivalli in the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise,” has recently announced that she has commenced shooting for the sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” which releasing in theatres in 2024. Her popularity skyrocketed, particularly after the viral success of the song “Saami Saami” in multiple languages.

Taking to Instagram on recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a sneak peek of the sets where she is currently shooting for “Pushpa 2,” directed by Sukumar. This update has created much anticipation among fans.

Have a look the photo –

About Pushpa 2

The second instalment of “Pushpa” is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2024. The first film, “Pushpa: The Rise,” released in December 2021 and raked in over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The sequel promises to delve deeper into the conflict between Allu Arjun‘s character and his nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The musical score for “Pushpa 2” will once again be crafted by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, as mention in India Today.

It’s worth noting that the high anticipation surrounding “Pushpa 2: The Rule” surged even more after Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the first instalment. This accolade has only fuelled excitement within the film industry for the sequel.

Pushpa 2 video leaks

Furthermore, a video from the film’s set has recently gone viral on social media. Allu Arjun’s character, a gangster involved in the illegal trade of red sandalwood, appears to be expanding his operations, as the video showcases a fleet of trucks, hinting at some action-packed sequences in the upcoming film.