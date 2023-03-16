Mallika Singh, the young and talented actress, who is known for her role of Radha in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, is all set to make her Kannada film debut with Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe. The first schedule of which is currently on in Mysuru, as per a report in OTT Play.

The film is being directed by Suni, who debuted a decade ago with a film called Simplaag Ondu Love Story, with Rakshit Shetty and Swetha Srivastav in the lead. The film has two heroines, Mallika, and newbie Swathishta, based on the script requirement of a north Indian character and a local girl.

The report further states, Mallika plays a Kashmiri and was selected for the film, as the producer, Ramesh, was a big fan of her serial RadhaKrishn. Vinay Rajkumar in the lead along with Mallika. It is speculated that this film is based on a script that Suni had prepared for Vinay’s late uncle, Puneeth Rajkumar, which the Power Star had liked and agreed to do. The filmmaker has apparently reworked it slightly to now have Vinay in the lead.

