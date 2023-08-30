Movies | News

Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jailer gets leaked online

A high-definition (HD) rendition of the film surfaced on the internet(leaked), leaving fans dismayed. The ardent followers of Rajinikanth flocked to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to convey their surprise and discontent over this illicit leak

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 15:00:52
Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jailer gets leaked online 847059

The much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer, “Jailer,” has taken the Kollywood box office by storm, establishing itself as a sensational hit. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring the talented Tamannaah Bhatia in a prominent role, the film has garnered immense popularity since its release.

Despite facing challenges posed by pirated prints circulating online, the film’s makers are now contemplating the possibility of advancing its OTT release. Initially slated for availability on the Sun NXT digital platform during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, there are strong indications that the release date may be moved up to September 7, 2023. However, an official announcement regarding this potential change is still pending, as stated in a report by 123 Telugu.

As per reports given by India Today, a high-definition (HD) rendition of the film surfaced on the internet(leaked), leaving fans dismayed. The ardent followers of Rajinikanth flocked to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to convey their surprise and discontent over this illicit leak. Numerous enthusiasts passionately implored their fellow fans not to disseminate the unauthorized links, emphasizing the need to combat piracy, particularly as the movie continued its theatrical run.

Power-Packed Cast and Production

“Jailer” boasts a star-studded cast, with powerful cameos by renowned actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film also features notable performances by Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, Sunil, and others, adding depth to the storyline. This major cinematic endeavor is backed by Sun Pictures, with the musical genius Anirudh Ravichander composing the score.

As “Jailer” continues to captivate audiences and create waves in Kollywood, the potential shift in its OTT release date has fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this cinematic sensation.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' breaks records globally, crosses 300 crores in India 846027
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ breaks records globally, crosses 300 crores in India
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845303
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For ‘Aakhri Sach’ Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops 844776
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia 844192
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia ups boss glam in stylish blazer suit, see pics 843977
Tamannaah Bhatia ups boss glam in stylish blazer suit, see pics
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey 843193
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News