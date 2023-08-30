Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jailer gets leaked online

The much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer, “Jailer,” has taken the Kollywood box office by storm, establishing itself as a sensational hit. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring the talented Tamannaah Bhatia in a prominent role, the film has garnered immense popularity since its release.

Despite facing challenges posed by pirated prints circulating online, the film’s makers are now contemplating the possibility of advancing its OTT release. Initially slated for availability on the Sun NXT digital platform during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, there are strong indications that the release date may be moved up to September 7, 2023. However, an official announcement regarding this potential change is still pending, as stated in a report by 123 Telugu.

As per reports given by India Today, a high-definition (HD) rendition of the film surfaced on the internet(leaked), leaving fans dismayed. The ardent followers of Rajinikanth flocked to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to convey their surprise and discontent over this illicit leak. Numerous enthusiasts passionately implored their fellow fans not to disseminate the unauthorized links, emphasizing the need to combat piracy, particularly as the movie continued its theatrical run.

Power-Packed Cast and Production

“Jailer” boasts a star-studded cast, with powerful cameos by renowned actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film also features notable performances by Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, Sunil, and others, adding depth to the storyline. This major cinematic endeavor is backed by Sun Pictures, with the musical genius Anirudh Ravichander composing the score.

As “Jailer” continues to captivate audiences and create waves in Kollywood, the potential shift in its OTT release date has fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this cinematic sensation.