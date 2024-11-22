Rakul Preet wishes Kartik Aaryan ‘blockbuster pe blockbuster maarte rahe’ as his birthday wish

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned 34 recently, and social media was abuzz with warm wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues. Among the notable messages was one from actress Rakul Preet Singh, who shared a photo of Kartik on her Instagram story. Her caption read: “Happy Birthday Rooh Baba! Tum Blockbuster pe Blockbuster marte raho, zindagi mein aage badhte raho, may you have all the joy and success that you deserve.”

The heartfelt wish referenced Kartik’s popular character “Rooh Baba” from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which has been a significant milestone in his career. The recent release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been a major talking point, as the film continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, solidifying Kartik’s position as a leading actor in the industry.

For his birthday, Kartik kept his celebrations low-key, spending time with close friends and family, it seems. His Instagram stories highlighted that he is at some beach sipping on what seems to be milkshake and also a candid pose as he looks into the sky.

Kartik’s career graph has been on a steady rise, with several back-to-back successes, including his work in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. As he enters a new year of his life, fans and colleagues alike are looking forward to what he will bring next to the big screen.

Rakul’s wish not only celebrated Kartik’s birthday but also highlighted his growing impact on the industry. With projects lined up and the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan’s journey shows no signs of slowing down. Kartik now has Anurag Basu’s untitled love story next where it is rumored that Triptii Dimri is replaced by Sharvari.