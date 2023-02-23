Just 4 minutes …That’s all Ramcharan got on ABC’s Good Morning, America show. To begin with, the focus of conversation was the song Naatu Naatu. So shouldn’t its composer Keeravani have accompanied the actor?

The entire brief and bland conversation was about the song and how it is the first occasion when an Indian song has made such a global impact.

All this, we known, so what’s new?

Well, apparently we Indians call Rajmouli the ‘Steven Spielberg of India’ .So Ramcharan claimed. I have not heard anyone call Rajamouli that. And thank Goodness! How would Spielberg like being called ‘the Rajamouli of Hollywood’?

The three correspondents had obviously been briefed to play up Ramcharan’s superstardom to the optimum. One of them even commented on Ramcharan’s “swag”.

“I am trying to act humble,” was Ramcharan’s reply.

Come again?

The only question and answer that seemed genuine was when Ramcharan was quizzed about his impending parenthood. Ramcharan cribbed goodnaturedly about this pregnancy happening when he has no time.

“I am just packing and unpacking suitcases,” he cribbed

And what does the valet do?

One of the correspondents was apparently a gynecologist and she offered to travel all around the world with Ramcharan and his wife.

All in jest of course. The entire interview seemed like a joke.