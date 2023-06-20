Ram Charan, Wife Blessed With A Baby Girl

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are now the proud parents of a baby girl. Early on the morning of June 20, the star-couple’ bundle of joy arrived.

On June 19 evening Upasana was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The Apollo chain of hospitals is owned by Upasana’s family. When earlier some sections of the media reported that Upasana and Ram Charan intended to have their first baby from out of the country, it was a matter of acute embarrassment for the couple.

“How could they have their child abroad when they have the best medical facilities available in India? Yes, Upasana and Ram Charan are thrilled to bits. Ram always wanted a baby girl whereas his father (superstar Chiranjeevi) was fine with either or a boy girl,” says an actor from Hyderabad who is very close to the family,and is yet to see the baby as visitors are not allowed until next week.

Fans who are hoping for a glimpse of the baby on social medium may have to wait longer than expect.Apparently the couple intends to protect the child from the public gaze.

The news has made everyone happy

