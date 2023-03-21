Chiranjeevi’s niece and Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours as they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, as per reports in India Today. The report further states that rumours are that the couple might be heading for a divorce. However, neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted to the speculations.

As per a report on Siasat.com, speculations about their marriage being on the rocks began floating on the internet after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this, but Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

