It is also said that the Ranbir-Yash-Sai Pallavi starrer will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, which is on 17th April 2024.

After several speculations and assumptions, finally, the shoot for the much-anticipated magnum opus, Ramayana is all set to be underway. That’s right. A report suggested that the long-awaited filming of Nitesh Tiwari’s mega project is finally underway and the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi will begin shooting as well.

There was a small delay in the rework of outfits but now, production has commenced in Film City, Mumbai. After careful planning, the look tests and updated costumes along with body doubles of Kapoor and Yash for crucial scenes.

As per a source cited by Mid-day, once the body doubles are finalized, they will be summoned periodically throughout the week to film action sequences against a green screen. Additionally, on Monday, extras were called to the set to prepare for crowd scenes. In the upcoming days, the team is scheduled to film numerous intricate scenes involving crowds. Director Nitesh Tiwari is striving for perfection in every aspect of his grand project.

The makers have said to be doing extensive research along with meticulous planning for the ambitious project. It is also known that this film will be a three-part film franchise where the first part will be the introduction of Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and the 14-year vanvas.

The second part Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face, and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.

If reports are to be believed, Ramayana will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, that is, on April 17, 2024.