‘Ramayana’ shoot halted for three weeks due to copyright infringement case

The making of Ramayana is seemingly as arduous a process as it was for Lord Rama to rescue Goddess Sita from Ravana. After facing several ups and downs, the shoot for the grand-scale epic recently began with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Rama and Sita respectively, where images of the two started circulating online and created a buzz.

However, the film has now faced a temporary halt. Due to Madhu Mantena exiting the project, some legalities are being worked out as he has now requested a halt in proceedings until he gets apt compensation.

A report in Mid-Day suggests that the shoot has been stalled due to a copyright infringement case, and this happened since last week. The sources also mentioned and assured the fans that the film is not shelved and is very much on track. The shoot is said to resume in the next three weeks but will lead to a shuffle in the scheduling conflicts of the lead actors.

Furthermore, contrary to earlier reports, director Nitesh Tiwari and the team are visioning Ramayana as a two-part mega saga instead of a three-parter thus making sure the complexities and the scale of the story isn’t compromised and the authenticity to narrate the tale stays as is.

As one knows, the film has also roped in legendary musician, Hans Zimmer to come in and collaborate with A R Rahman to provide the music for the saga.