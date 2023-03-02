Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest and most talented actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor made his debut many years back in the entertainment space in 2007 and from there onwards, it’s certainly been a wonderful rollercoaster ride indeed from his end. The last few years have been phenomenal for Ranbir Kapoor at a professional level and well, that’s why, whenever he comes in a new movie or project, the excitement and happiness of the fans is for real and at an all-time high in the true sense of the term. In today’s time and age when social media presence and validation is so important, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the very few superstars who’s missing from social media. Well, during the recent promotions of his next ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, he opened up about his absence from all social media platforms. He was quoted as saying,

“Mere mein woh baat nahi hai (it’s not my cup of tea).” He also added a valid point, “Mere humesha se yeh manna hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, woh kahi na kahi chali ja rahi hai (I always believed that actors and actresses’ mystery factor is getting fizzled out due to overexposure on social media). Toh audience ko lag raha hai ki ‘yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya, ab kuch aur dikhao (Audience does get bored and want to see something else).”

Well, what’s your take and update on his statement ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com