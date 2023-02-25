Ranbir Kapoor faced much criticism after announcing his intention to work in Pakistani films at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December of last year. However, the actor has since explained that his comment was misread and claimed that art is not larger than the country.

During a recent press conference for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Chandigarh, Ranbir was asked about his comments about being open to working in Pakistani films. In response to the query, Ranbir informed the reporters, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrues ho gaya tha. I had gone to a film festival and many Pakistani filmmakers asked me this question: “If you’ve got a good subject, would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Yet, for him, films are films, and art is art. “Fawad (Khan) and I worked on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was acquainted with several Pakistani artists. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam are famous vocalists who contributed significantly to Hindi films. As a result, cinema is cinema and cinema doesn’t see boundaries.”

“Of course, you must respect art, but art is not bigger than your country. Therefore, if you are not on good terms with your country, your country will always be your first concern,” he said.

When a Pakistani director asked Ranbir whether he would be interested in appearing in a Pakistani film at the Red Sea International Film Festival, he said, “Of course, sir.” He thinks there are no restrictions for artists, particularly in the arts. He congratulated the Pakistani film industry on releasing (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the most successful albums in recent years.

Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.

Source: ETimes