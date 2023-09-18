Movies | News

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to drop teaser on 28th September, deets inside

Produced by industry stalwarts Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Animal" has been generating significant buzz in the Indian film industry. With Ranbir Kapoor leading the way, the movie promises to be a milestone in his career and a cinematic treat for all.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 11:03:30
Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to drop teaser on 28th September, deets inside 852731

In a much-anticipated announcement for Bollywood fans, the teaser for the highly awaited movie “Animal” is all set to drop on the 28th of September 2023. This auspicious date holds a double celebration as it coincides with the birthday of the film’s leading star, the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by the talented Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is gearing up to roar into cinemas on the 1st of December 2023, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences across India.

Produced by industry stalwarts Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, “Animal” has been generating significant buzz in the Indian film industry. With Ranbir Kapoor leading the way, the movie promises to be a milestone in his career and a cinematic treat for all. The teaser release on his birthday only adds to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated film.

Stay tuned for the “Animal” teaser on the 28th of September, as the countdown to this cinematic feast begins. “Animal” is poised to take the audience on an unforgettable journey, and its release on the 1st of December 2023 is a date cinephiles won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars, as this roaring sensation is about to make its presence felt in cinemas across the country.

Here take a look at Taran Adarsh’ post:

The film is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring that fans from diverse linguistic backgrounds can savor the gripping narrative and stellar performances.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor's picture-perfect moment in New York 848866
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor’s picture-perfect moment in New York
Dear T Series: Please fix your release date on Animal teaser, it's confusing 848577
Dear T Series: Please fix your release date on Animal teaser, it’s confusing
Sai Pallavi to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor [Reports] 848053
Sai Pallavi to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor [Reports]
The Alia Bhatt Lipstick Controversy: In Defense Of Ranbir Kapoor 847759
The Alia Bhatt Lipstick Controversy: In Defense Of Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L'Eto London's milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday 845154
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L’Eto London’s milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session 843477
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session

Latest Stories

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay gets Khushi kidnapped 852732
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay gets Khushi kidnapped
Exclusive: Delbar Arya bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’ 852728
Exclusive: Delbar Arya bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’
Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho ? gets it’s first Lakhpati Winner 852726
Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho ? gets it’s first Lakhpati Winner
Nithya Menen’s New Series On Prime Video 852723
Nithya Menen’s New Series On Prime Video
Does Katrina Really Like Parathas? 852721
Does Katrina Really Like Parathas?
Anushka Sen Gets Candid In Nature, Flaunts Midriff Wearing Black Crop Top And Skirt 852702
Anushka Sen Gets Candid In Nature, Flaunts Midriff Wearing Black Crop Top And Skirt
Read Latest News