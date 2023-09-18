Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to drop teaser on 28th September, deets inside

In a much-anticipated announcement for Bollywood fans, the teaser for the highly awaited movie “Animal” is all set to drop on the 28th of September 2023. This auspicious date holds a double celebration as it coincides with the birthday of the film’s leading star, the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by the talented Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is gearing up to roar into cinemas on the 1st of December 2023, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences across India.

Produced by industry stalwarts Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, “Animal” has been generating significant buzz in the Indian film industry. With Ranbir Kapoor leading the way, the movie promises to be a milestone in his career and a cinematic treat for all. The teaser release on his birthday only adds to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated film.

Stay tuned for the “Animal” teaser on the 28th of September, as the countdown to this cinematic feast begins. “Animal” is poised to take the audience on an unforgettable journey, and its release on the 1st of December 2023 is a date cinephiles won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars, as this roaring sensation is about to make its presence felt in cinemas across the country.

Here take a look at Taran Adarsh’ post:

The film is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring that fans from diverse linguistic backgrounds can savor the gripping narrative and stellar performances.