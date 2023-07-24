Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee

Karan Johar‘s much-anticipated romantic comedy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is all set to hit the silver screens this Friday, July 28. However, before its release, the film had to go through the scrutiny of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has now issued it a U/A certificate. The certification means that children below the age of 12 can watch the movie under parental guidance.

Yet, the film did not receive the certification without some modifications. The CBFC has enforced specific cuts and changes to certain scenes, aiming to ensure that the content aligns with the U/A category guidelines. One notable alteration involves the name ‘Old Monk,’ which was apparently deemed unsuitable for the U/A audience. Consequently, the filmmakers have made the necessary adjustment, and the character’s name is now ‘Bold Monk’ to meet the CBFC’s requirements

The cuts that CBFC enforced

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a U/A certificate with specific cuts and changes enforced. The cussword ‘b*****d’ has been replaced with ‘behen di,’ while ‘bra’ has been altered to ‘item.’ Additionally, the well-known rum brand Old Monk has been substituted with ‘Bold Monk.’ Notably, three dialogues were entirely removed from the movie, which included references to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as one deemed ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women’ in a lingerie shop scene. Furthermore, an alteration was made to the Rabindranath Tagore scene, which had earlier captured significant attention in the trailer. These modifications reflect the filmmakers’ efforts to ensure the film aligns with the U/A certification guidelines while maintaining its entertainment value for a wider audience.

