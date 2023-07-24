ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee

The CBFC has enforced specific cuts and changes to certain scenes, aiming to ensure that the content aligns with the U/A category guidelines. Read below to know

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 13:30:00
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee 836939

Karan Johar‘s much-anticipated romantic comedy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is all set to hit the silver screens this Friday, July 28. However, before its release, the film had to go through the scrutiny of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has now issued it a U/A certificate. The certification means that children below the age of 12 can watch the movie under parental guidance.

Yet, the film did not receive the certification without some modifications. The CBFC has enforced specific cuts and changes to certain scenes, aiming to ensure that the content aligns with the U/A category guidelines. One notable alteration involves the name ‘Old Monk,’ which was apparently deemed unsuitable for the U/A audience. Consequently, the filmmakers have made the necessary adjustment, and the character’s name is now ‘Bold Monk’ to meet the CBFC’s requirements

The cuts that CBFC enforced

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a U/A certificate with specific cuts and changes enforced. The cussword ‘b*****d’ has been replaced with ‘behen di,’ while ‘bra’ has been altered to ‘item.’ Additionally, the well-known rum brand Old Monk has been substituted with ‘Bold Monk.’ Notably, three dialogues were entirely removed from the movie, which included references to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as one deemed ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women’ in a lingerie shop scene. Furthermore, an alteration was made to the Rabindranath Tagore scene, which had earlier captured significant attention in the trailer. These modifications reflect the filmmakers’ efforts to ensure the film aligns with the U/A certification guidelines while maintaining its entertainment value for a wider audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836415
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release 836716
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 836390
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First 836136
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar gets pulled into Malti Devi's trap 836946
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar gets pulled into Malti Devi’s trap
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav decides to take Akshara back to Kasauli 836938
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav decides to take Akshara back to Kasauli
SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death' in Jawan's New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever! 836926
SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer 836931
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage 836920
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage
Vijay Sethupathi imbues power in Jawan’s new poster, check out 836917
Vijay Sethupathi imbues power in Jawan’s new poster, check out
Read Latest News