Rasha Thadani Expresses Her Desire To Star In Mom Raveena Tandon’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

Rasha Thadani is all set to rule over hearts with her debut film, Azaad. Recently, the new actress wowed fans and media with her charismatic personality at the launch event. Her film’s item song, Uyi Amma, is already creating a buzz on the internet, and it seems to be a hit. Amidst the enthusiasm and excitement, Rasha, in a recent Question and Answer segment, revealed a desire to start in her mom Raveena Tandon’s film Andaz Apna Apna.

Rasha Thadani, for a short Question and Answer segment with Curly Tales, revealed some interesting details about herself. Starting with the first question

1) If you had a choice to star in one of Raveena Ji’s movies, which one would it be?

Rasha, without thinking for a second, expressed her desire to play a role in Andaz Apna Apna.

2) Have you ever borrowed something from your mom’s wardrobe for a party?

The young actress said, “Sunglasses, I think everything, actually! Everything.”

3) Who is more dramatic at home, you or your mom?

And the answer is Raveena Tandon. Rasha reveals that the top actress of the 90s is dramatic at home.

Further, Rasha revealed that Vada Pav is her her favorite street food in Mumbai while she likes to chill in Juhu beach as her mom’s mother lives there. Also her favorite Vada Pav place is Shivaji park. And more details.

Rasha Thadani’s upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn who will also mark his debut with this film. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn plays a key role in the movie while Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra and others are also part of the film.