Rashmika Mandanna paired opposite Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Even though Eid this year was a dull affair for the millions of Salman Khan fans out there but it wasn’t entirely so because inspite of not having a release this time, one mega announcement did happen.

Khan announced upcoming mega film, Sikandar, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed A. R. Murugadoss. This was enough for the fans to be waiting with baited breath as to what the film will be and when will it start rolling.

On that note, the film has now just gotten bigger than ever with another face joining the cast. None other than actor Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed to join the cast as she will play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the film. That’s right.

The production house made an official statement about the same but it was Mandanna herself, who also went on to share the big news and couldn’t contain her excitement about the same.

She posted the announcement on her Instagram story and went on to write, “you guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update. Here it is. Surprise. I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.” She further tagged all the handles and also reiterated the film’s release date which will be Eid 2025-

This is indeed a huge addition to the film, and now, the fans cannot wait further. Apart from this, Mandanna has the mega film, Pushpa 2 – The Rule lined up for release in August later this year.