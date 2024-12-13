Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun’s arrest, says, “It’s disheartening to see everything blamed on one person”

Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of the monumental Pushpa 2, has expressed her shock and concern following the arrest of her co-star Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede at the film’s premiere in Hyderabad. Taking to Instagram, Mandanna shared her thoughts on the unfortunate incident that led to the death of a 39-year-old woman and the critical injury of her son.

In her Instagram story, Mandanna wrote, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now… The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

The incident occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, where a massive crowd had gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2. According to police reports, Allu Arjun’s unexpected arrival reportedly triggered the chaos inside the venue, resulting in the stampede. Authorities have stated that the film’s team did not inform the police about the actor’s attendance in advance, leading to inadequate security arrangements to control the crowd.

In the wake of the stampede, Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadpally police and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing grievous hurt, following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased woman. The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management protocols at high-profile events, with authorities pledging to take stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy.

While Allu Arjun has not yet issued a public statement, Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction highlights the emotional toll this incident has had on the cast and crew of Pushpa 2, as they grapple with the aftermath of a premiere that was marred by such a devastating event.