RIP: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra no more

20 Apr,2023 12:18:42
A really sad and heartbreaking news update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj movies.

Yash Raj Films on Thursday confirmed that Aditya Chopra’s mother, Pamela Chopra is unfortunately no more. The singer-songwriter-producer breathed her last in Mumbai. She was known for her massive contribution towards music, particularly in the movies produced by Yash Raj Films. She made her last on-screen appearance in Netflix’s documentary, ‘The Romantics’. She reportedly passed away due to age-related illness. She was reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days. She was 74 when she breathed her last.

Unknown fact:

As per reports in Bollywood Bubble, Pamela and Yash Chopra had met in 1970. Their families met through a common friend and the couple at that time had an arranged marriage.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

