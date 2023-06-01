ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away

A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in as we hear that Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan is unfortunately no more. Read this entire article for more important details about the news

01 Jun,2023 15:01:49
A really sad and heartwrenching news is coming in for all fans and admirers of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather is unfortunately no more:

As per the latest media reports in SpotboyE, Alia Bhatt is currently bereaved. As per media reports, her grandfather Narendranath Razdan is unfortunately no more. He passed away today on 1st June. He was reportedly 94 years old when he breathed his last. Media reports suggest that for quite a long time, he had been keeping unwell. For the unversed, Soni Razdan’s father was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to a lung infection which unfortunately got worse. He was then eventually shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. (ICU). Alia took to her social media to mourn the sad demise of her grandfather and also mentioned that her heart is full of sorrow.

The actress posted a throwback video of her grandfather from his 92nd birthday and penned a heartfelt note calling him her hero. Alia wrote,

“My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again.” In the clip, the actress’ grandfather was seen cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by his family. Ranbir Kapoor helped put candles on the cake.

Well, our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

