#RIP: Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide

Nitin Desai allegedly committed suicide at his own ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. According to police sources, Desai hanged himself at his studio.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 11:10:30
In a shocking and tragic incident, the film industry mourns the loss of the immensely talented art director Nitin Desai. According to Economics Times reports, he allegedly committed suicide at his own ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. According to police sources, Desai hanged himself at his studio. Khalapur cops are investigating the matter. He was 58. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves nationwide, leaving fans and colleagues grieving the loss of a true visionary.

Best known for his exceptional work in iconic Bollywood movies like Lagaan and Devdas, Nitin left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his exquisite set designs and creative brilliance. Nitin Desai, a name synonymous with excellence in art direction, was born on 15th September 1946 in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Nitin’s artistic journey began in the film industry in the 1970s, where he ventured into cinema as an art director. His spellbinding work in Lagaan, the epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, earned him widespread acclaim and accolades. Similarly, his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Devdas brought to life the opulent sets’ grandeur, reflecting the period’s exuberance.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

