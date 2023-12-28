RIP: Mother India fame Sajid Khan succumbs to cancer

The world of cinema mourns the loss of actor Sajid Khan, who left an indelible mark on Indian and international screens. Known for his memorable performances in classics like Mother India and Maya, Sajid’s journey in the film industry spanned decades. As per reports in Indian Express, on December 22, 2023, the actor succumbed to cancer, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by fans.

Sajid entered the film industry playing the younger version of Sunil Dutt’s Birju in Mehboob Khan’s iconic Mother India. The film, nominated for the Oscars, marked the beginning of a promising career. Khan later portrayed the titular role in Mehboob Khan’s Son of India, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The turning point in Sajid’s career came with the international project Maya, where he portrayed the character of Raji, a local boy who befriends Jay North’s character.

Aside from his success in Hollywood, Sajid guest-starred in an episode of the American TV show The Big Valley and appeared as a guest judge in the music show It’s Happening. In the later years of his life, Sajid shifted his focus from acting to philanthropy. Adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob, Khan found solace in Kerala, where he settled with his second wife. Despite being away from the limelight, Khan continued to make occasional visits to the film industry and maintained a strong connection with his fans.