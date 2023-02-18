A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, veteran Tollywood actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna is unfortunately no more. For the longest time, he was battling with a lot of health issues post which he breathed his last in Bengaluru today. For the unversed, After suffering a heart attack in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam, the actor was admitted to a local hospital. Then he was moved to Bangalore’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital for better treatment. After 23 days of treatment, the actor left this world this evening.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.